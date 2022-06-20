Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.27

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 1497179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.53.

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Ian Slater bought 200,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$847,000.

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

