LifeMD, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LifeMD in a report released on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for LifeMD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on LifeMD to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $2.02 on Monday. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $14.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LifeMD by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LifeMD by 646.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LifeMD news, Director Naveen Bhatia purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,186.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

