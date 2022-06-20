Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $12.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Linde in a research note issued on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $12.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.85. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $11.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s FY2024 earnings at $13.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

LIN stock opened at $290.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.65.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Linde by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Linde by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

