Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) versus Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Head to Head Comparison

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) and Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining and Lexaria Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 12 5 0 2.29 Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lundin Mining currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 152.77%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Lexaria Bioscience.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lundin Mining and Lexaria Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $3.33 billion 1.69 $780.35 million $1.35 5.35 Lexaria Bioscience $380,000.00 53.02 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Lexaria Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and Lexaria Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 27.68% 19.59% 12.88% Lexaria Bioscience -1,046.77% -157.62% -148.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Lexaria Bioscience on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

