LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) PT Set at $13.00 by Evercore ISI

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) has been assigned a $13.00 target price by Evercore ISI in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,838. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,963.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Gupta bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,865 shares in the company, valued at $183,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,965 shares of company stock valued at $414,083 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth about $676,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 180.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 255,345 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

