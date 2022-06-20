Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna lowered Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lyft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Lyft by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

