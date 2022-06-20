MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 40541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market cap of C$5.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.
MacDonald Mines Exploration Company Profile (CVE:BMK)
