MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 40541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Company Profile

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth element deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan property that covers an area of 19,380 hectares located to the east of Sudbury in Northern Ontario.

