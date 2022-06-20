Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.50.

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.49) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 165 ($2.00) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.61) to GBX 198 ($2.40) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $3.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

