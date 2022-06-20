MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 9687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LABS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$17.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 7.19.

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

