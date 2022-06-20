Michael Curt Scholz Purchases 101,000 Shares of Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS) Stock

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS – Get Rating) insider Michael Curt Scholz acquired 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,221.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,660,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$321,889.89.

Michael Curt Scholz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Michael Curt Scholz bought 42,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,460.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Michael Curt Scholz acquired 25,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Michael Curt Scholz bought 65,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,398.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Michael Curt Scholz acquired 48,500 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$6,790.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Michael Curt Scholz bought 48,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,720.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Michael Curt Scholz bought 58,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,540.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Michael Curt Scholz bought 52,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,800.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Michael Curt Scholz purchased 50,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$7,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Michael Curt Scholz acquired 35,500 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$4,970.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Michael Curt Scholz acquired 24,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,360.00.

Shares of USS stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.12. The company had a trading volume of 103,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,087. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. Uniserve Communications Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Uniserve Communications Corporation provides Internet access, telecommunications, and commercial IT consulting services to residential, and small business and enterprise customers primarily in British Columbia and Alberta. It offers fiber, internet, long-distance and digital telephone plans, and digital TV services.

