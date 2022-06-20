Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $330.00 by UBS Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been given a $330.00 target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,793,320. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.49. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

