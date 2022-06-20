Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.37

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 11000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.00 million and a PE ratio of -27.86.

Get Midland Exploration alerts:

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter.

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals. Midland Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.