Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 30th

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.3% per year over the last three years.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $11.46.

In related news, Director James E. Hillman bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,377.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 3,175 shares of company stock valued at $33,557 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 270,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 47,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

