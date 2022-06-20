Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, Director James E. Hillman bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $28,377.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,175 shares of company stock valued at $33,557.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 270,456 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 47,723 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.