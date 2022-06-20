Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.28

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.28 and last traded at C$14.49, with a volume of 33613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.98.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.51. The firm has a market cap of C$525.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.95, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

