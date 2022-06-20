Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Announces $0.05 Final Dividend

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88.

Get Mirvac Group alerts:

About Mirvac Group (Get Rating)

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.