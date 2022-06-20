Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Announces $0.05 Final Dividend

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88.
About Mirvac Group (Get Rating)
