Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $426.20

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 426.20 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 427.40 ($5.19), with a volume of 84557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 431.80 ($5.24).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.78) price objective on shares of Molten Ventures in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 601.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 737.31. The company has a market capitalization of £653.92 million and a P/E ratio of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

