Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.67) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 265.83 ($3.23).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 174.30 ($2.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.77. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 162.30 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 272 ($3.30). The stock has a market cap of £935.75 million and a PE ratio of 17.83.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

