Morgan Stanley Cuts Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Price Target to €135.00

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €141.00 ($146.88) to €135.00 ($140.63) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANNSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($166.67) to €162.00 ($168.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($151.04) to €141.00 ($146.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($166.67) to €152.00 ($158.33) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($156.25) to €140.00 ($145.83) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $135.60 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $133.60 and a one year high of $179.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.35.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

