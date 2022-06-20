Morgan Stanley Trims HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Target Price to €46.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €78.00 ($81.25) to €46.00 ($47.92) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLFFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($114.58) to €89.00 ($92.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €47.00 ($48.96) to €37.00 ($38.54) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HelloFresh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $114.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

