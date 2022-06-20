Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($348.96) to €330.00 ($343.75) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($286.46) to €260.00 ($270.83) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($277.08) to €270.00 ($281.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of MURGY stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

