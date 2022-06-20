Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $132.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.84. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $207.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.83.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -29.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143,840 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $18,871,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after buying an additional 50,829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 48,364 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

