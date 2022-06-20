National Bank Financial Upgrades Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) to “Outperform”

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

QBCRF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of QBCRF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $26.89.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

