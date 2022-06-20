National Bank Financial Weighs in on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Thursday, June 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $3.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

ATD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.60.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$53.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.45. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$43.27 and a 12 month high of C$59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91. The firm has a market cap of C$54.93 billion and a PE ratio of 16.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.91%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

