National Bank of Canada (NA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA) in the last few weeks:
- 5/30/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/30/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/30/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/30/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to C$93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/30/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$107.00.
- 5/20/2022 – National Bank of Canada was given a new C$106.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – National Bank of Canada is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a C$106.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$108.00 to C$106.00.
- 5/17/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$102.00 to C$100.00.
- 5/11/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$107.00 to C$88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
NA traded up C$2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting C$87.91. 2,862,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,940. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$96.79. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$85.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.10. The stock has a market cap of C$29.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.
