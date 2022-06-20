National Bankshares Upgrades Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) to Buy

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities set a C$36.00 target price on Quebecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Quebecor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.44.

Shares of TSE QBR.B traded up C$1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$29.12. 550,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,113. The company has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63. Quebecor has a one year low of C$26.03 and a one year high of C$33.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

