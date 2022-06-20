National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NHI. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.40.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NYSE:NHI opened at $60.76 on Monday. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.59. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.96.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.