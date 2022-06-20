National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NHI. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.40.
NYSE:NHI opened at $60.76 on Monday. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.59. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.96.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.65%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.
National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Health Investors (NHI)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.