Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 109205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

NCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Haywood Securities downgraded Nevada Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61.

Nevada Copper ( TSE:NCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.45 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

