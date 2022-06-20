Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 109205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
NCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Haywood Securities downgraded Nevada Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61.
About Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU)
Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
