NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.25

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 41177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile (CVE:NEXE)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

