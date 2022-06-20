NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading Down 8%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 149,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 147,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of C$15.48 million and a PE ratio of -4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31.

About NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

