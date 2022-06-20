NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading Down 8%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 149,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 147,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a market cap of C$15.48 million and a PE ratio of -4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31.
About NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO)
