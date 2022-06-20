NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) PT Set at $90.00 by Compass Point

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRTGet Rating) has been assigned a $90.00 price objective by investment analysts at Compass Point in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on NXRT. StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,198. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.10. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

