NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given a $76.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) has been given a $76.00 price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.81. 524,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,667,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average is $80.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

