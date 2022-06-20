NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Given a $16.50 Price Target by ATB Capital Analysts

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) has been given a $16.50 price objective by research analysts at ATB Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

NYSE:NEX traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 472,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,332. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $635.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.97 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 26,090 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $286,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 334,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $75,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,330,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,172,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,197,690 shares of company stock worth $77,924,360 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 327.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

