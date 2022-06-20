NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.
A number of analysts have weighed in on NFYEF shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
Shares of NFYEF opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $25.05.
About NFI Group (Get Rating)
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.
