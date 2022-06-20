NIKE (NKE) to Release Earnings on Monday

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 27th. Analysts expect NIKE to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect NIKE to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $107.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.33. The company has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

