Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $190.50

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 190.50 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 195.90 ($2.38), with a volume of 29638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.70 ($2.38).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ninety One Group from GBX 255 ($3.10) to GBX 240 ($2.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 237.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 250.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a GBX 7.70 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

In other news, insider Kim Mary McFarland acquired 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.84 ($2,182.11).

Ninety One Group Company Profile (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

