Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NIO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 500.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 123.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIO will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

