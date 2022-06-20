Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $195.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 12 month low of $195.09 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.32.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

