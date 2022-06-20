North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.44.

NOA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.52 per share, with a total value of C$277,333.91. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,386,669.55. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$235,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,141,857 shares in the company, valued at C$33,627,154.90. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 483,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,930,562.

NOA stock opened at C$14.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$403.56 million and a PE ratio of 9.68. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$14.03 and a 12-month high of C$22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.90 million. Research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

