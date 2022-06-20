North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3,571.04

Shares of North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,571.04 ($43.34) and last traded at GBX 3,675.30 ($44.61), with a volume of 3153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,630 ($44.06).
The stock has a market capitalization of £502.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,839.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,137.19.
About North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS)
