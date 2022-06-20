Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Given a $120.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $120.00 target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

Shares of NUE traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.99. 121,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,706. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.12. Nucor has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,514 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

