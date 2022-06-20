Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) and Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) and Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II and Trepont Acquisition Corp I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $3.99 million N/A N/A Trepont Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $13.41 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II and Trepont Acquisition Corp I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trepont Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.91%. Given Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Trepont Acquisition Corp I.

Risk & Volatility

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Trepont Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Trepont Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II and Trepont Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II N/A -1.33% 0.08% Trepont Acquisition Corp I N/A -74.58% 4.01%

About Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (Get Rating)

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Trepont Acquisition Corp I (Get Rating)

Trepont Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

