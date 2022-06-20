Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 28000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$9.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Québec.

