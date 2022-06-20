OKYO Pharma Limited’s Quiet Period Set To End on June 27th (NASDAQ:OKYO)

OKYO Pharma’s (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, June 27th. OKYO Pharma had issued 625,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 17th. The total size of the offering was $2,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OKYO stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. OKYO Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

OKYO Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. It is developing OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease; and OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

