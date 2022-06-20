OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMVKY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($50.52) to €51.00 ($53.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($50.00) to €50.00 ($52.08) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($60.42) to €53.00 ($55.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $66.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.781 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

