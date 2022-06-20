Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $86.20

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.20 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 88.81 ($1.08), with a volume of 11551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.10).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62. The company has a market capitalization of £61.70 million and a PE ratio of -8.56.

Oncimmune Company Profile (LON:ONC)

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

