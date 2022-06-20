Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.53) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.64). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($7.07) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.47.

ALNY opened at $137.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.71) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.