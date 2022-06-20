Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $81.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has been assigned a $81.00 price objective by Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

ORCL stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.72. 988,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,806,174. Oracle has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $79.94. The firm has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $3,992,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 608.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

