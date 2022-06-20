OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.97.
OGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on OrganiGram and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Atb Cap Markets raised OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. ATB Capital raised OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of OGI opened at C$1.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$385.84 million and a PE ratio of -10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.18 and a 52-week high of C$3.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.92.
About OrganiGram (Get Rating)
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
Featured Articles
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.