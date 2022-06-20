OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.97.

OGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on OrganiGram and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Atb Cap Markets raised OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. ATB Capital raised OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OGI opened at C$1.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$385.84 million and a PE ratio of -10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.18 and a 52-week high of C$3.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.92.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

