Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of OR opened at C$14.52 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$13.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.54.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$59.40 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5503843 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -106.97%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.